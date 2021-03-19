Advertisement

Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s geriatric ER gets top marks

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, NH (WCAX) - The geriatric emergency department at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is getting top marks.

The department received a level 1 accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians for upholding the highest standards for older adults. DHMC established its program in 2019 but hospital officials say it is more relevant than ever during a pandemic that has targeted the elderly. The geriatric emergency department specifically addresses issues older patients deal with every day.

“Like screening for mobility, having a PT consultation right in the emergency department, being able to have equipment, that we can provide them with a walker, thinking about falls prevention. I think that all goes into play when we think about the pandemic,” said DHMC’s Ellen Flaherty.

DHMC is the only rural academic medical center in the United States to earn level 1 status and one of only 14 hospitals nationwide.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing.
Vt. to stick with age-band schedule; Goal to vaccinate all by July
Body of missing woman found in New Hampshire river
State police responded to Fletcher Friday morning where a man was found lying in a driveway.
Police investigating death of Fletcher man found on roadside
FILE photo
Unsafe ice conditions lead to two incidents, one deadly
Louis Fortier-File photo
Accused Burlington killer faces new charges

Latest News

Mike Breault is finding himself to be a bit of a local celebrity these days.
Funny Food Guy: Jericho man reviews yummy local fare
Man behind bars after multiple charges
Walden man arrested for attempted murder, reckless endangerment, & burglary
What to do Saturday, March 20
What to do this Saturday
What to do Saturday, March 20
Burlington shooting
Shooting investigation in Burlington