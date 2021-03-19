Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s geriatric ER gets top marks

LEBANON, NH (WCAX) - The geriatric emergency department at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is getting top marks.

The department received a level 1 accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians for upholding the highest standards for older adults. DHMC established its program in 2019 but hospital officials say it is more relevant than ever during a pandemic that has targeted the elderly. The geriatric emergency department specifically addresses issues older patients deal with every day.

“Like screening for mobility, having a PT consultation right in the emergency department, being able to have equipment, that we can provide them with a walker, thinking about falls prevention. I think that all goes into play when we think about the pandemic,” said DHMC’s Ellen Flaherty.

DHMC is the only rural academic medical center in the United States to earn level 1 status and one of only 14 hospitals nationwide.

