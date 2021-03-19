NH officials say new vaccination website performing well

CONCORD, NH (WCAX) - New Hampshire has ditched the federal website that had been used to schedule vaccine appointments.

The entire registration process is now state-run. Vaccine & Immunization Network Interface, or VINI, went live this week. About 14,000 Granite Staters have registered and state officials say it’s working much better than the federal system, which they say gave residents a host of problems during the scheduling process.

“I think it is no mistake that we have all kinds of problems with people not getting emails, or booking into those sites and having to cancel one appointment before you had to move up and book another one. And so we wanted to improve that experience. So, we built out our back end so it is all us,” said New Hampshire Vaccine Distribution Director Perry Plummer.

The big test for the website will be March 22nd when about 300,000 Granite Staters are expected to schedule shots during the next phase of the rollout plan that includes anyone 50 and older.

