NH venues push back over new COVID performing arts rules

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday eased the guidelines for performing arts centers in New Hampshire, but those in the arts community say the changes don’t go far enough.

Since last June, theaters in New Hampshire could operate at 50% capacity with six-foot social distancing between audience members. The new guidelines scrap the 50% cap but continue to require the distancing guidelines, which arts officials say continues to severely limit the number of people who can attend events.

“I have to say when I saw the press conference [Thursday] and I read the guidelines that were approved, I was taken aback. It sounds like good news that was being announced but in reality, it hasn’t really changed the status quo for us,” said Joe Gleason of the Capital Center for the Arts in Concord.

Gleason hopes state officials revisit the issue and consider loosening the guidelines even more, to three-foot distances between audience members.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.