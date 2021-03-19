Police investigating death of Fletcher man found on roadside

FLETCHER, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was found lying by the side of a road in Fletcher early Friday.

It was an unpleasant wake-up for neighbors of Sweet Farm in Fletcher Friday morning. Mark St. Francis says he got a knock on his door at about 5 a.m. from a neighbor. They walked over to the driveway and saw a man lying face down.

“I tried to look to see if he was alive and everything, and went down and got close to his face, and you could hear him breathing, and I could see all the blood around his head,” St. Francis said.

Police say the 60-year-old man is a Fletcher resident, but they aren’t releasing his identity until they notify next of kin.

St. Francis says he and his neighbor watched as emergency services tried to revive the man. He was taken to Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans and then transferred to the UVM Medical Center, where he died Friday afternoon from his extensive injuries.

“It’s a shock. You know, it’s not very often you go out of your door and find a body lying in your yard, especially when it’s freezing temperatures and you’re not dressed for it,” said St. Francis, who works on Sweet Farm off Fairfax Road. He says no one there recognized the man. But one thing is clear -- he wasn’t prepared for the weather. “Poor guy only had on a pair of sneakers, jogging pants, and I think it was either a sweatshirt or something, and he was stuck to the ground. He was frozen to the ground when the EMTs turned him over,” he said.

Vermont State Police say they can’t make conclusions at this point of what happened or who may have been involved, but they aren’t ruling out any possibilities. “I think at this point, it wouldn’t be safe to characterize it as suspicious or not suspicious. The upshot here is at this point in the investigation, we don’t know what caused the victim’s injuries,” said Vermont State Police spokesman Adam Silverman.

VSP has mobilized its Crime Scene Search Team to recover forensic evidence and try to find some answers. The body will undergo an autopsy this weekend. “We’re going to make sure we do everything within our power to learn what happened and learn what caused the victim’s death,” Silverman said.

