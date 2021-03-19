Advertisement

Police investigating threat at Newbury school

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police responded to a Newbury school Friday after a reported threat against a student.

The Vermont State Police say the threat at the Blue Mountain Union School was reported at 9:21 a.m. and came from an individual not affiliated with or located at the school. Troopers responded and stayed at the school until a scheduled noon dismissal. They say while the school activated its emergency procedures, at no time was there a lockdown or an active incident.

Authorities say the threat was directed at a particular student and the investigation is ongoing.

