Report: NH veterans home has good infection control practices

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A state infection control assessment conducted at the New Hampshire Veterans Home shows sufficient personal protective equipment at the Tilton home, while recommending more staff training for putting on and removing it.

“During our site visit, you described your infection control program and infrastructure especially focusing on hand hygiene, personnel protective equipment, safe injection safety respiratory/cough etiquette, and environmental cleaning,” a letter Wednesday from Andria Scacheri, a specialist at the Healthcare-Associated Infections Program at the state’s Bureau of Infectious Disease Control said. “Overall, your facility has a good infection prevention and control infrastructure.”

Health officials visited the 250-bed nursing home on Friday, March 12. The report, released late Thursday, said staffing and testing capabilities are “adequate” to handle a coronavirus outbreak. It noted that the home is still having difficulties ordering N95 respirator masks.

Nearly all of the residents had received the COVID-19 vaccine, the report said.

The home had lost over 30 residents to the coronavirus during an outbreak last year. The virus was detected in the home in November.

