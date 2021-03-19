Advertisement

Report: NH veterans home has good infection control practices

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A state infection control assessment conducted at the New Hampshire Veterans Home shows sufficient personal protective equipment at the Tilton home, while recommending more staff training for putting on and removing it.

“During our site visit, you described your infection control program and infrastructure especially focusing on hand hygiene, personnel protective equipment, safe injection safety respiratory/cough etiquette, and environmental cleaning,” a letter Wednesday from Andria Scacheri, a specialist at the Healthcare-Associated Infections Program at the state’s Bureau of Infectious Disease Control said. “Overall, your facility has a good infection prevention and control infrastructure.”

Health officials visited the 250-bed nursing home on Friday, March 12. The report, released late Thursday, said staffing and testing capabilities are “adequate” to handle a coronavirus outbreak. It noted that the home is still having difficulties ordering N95 respirator masks.

Nearly all of the residents had received the COVID-19 vaccine, the report said.

The home had lost over 30 residents to the coronavirus during an outbreak last year. The virus was detected in the home in November.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing.
Vt. to stick with age-band schedule; Goal to vaccinate all by July
Body of missing woman found in New Hampshire river
State police responded to Fletcher Friday morning where a man was found lying in a driveway.
Police investigating death of Fletcher man found on roadside
FILE photo
Unsafe ice conditions lead to two incidents, one deadly
Louis Fortier-File photo
Accused Burlington killer faces new charges

Latest News

Mike Breault is finding himself to be a bit of a local celebrity these days.
Funny Food Guy: Jericho man reviews yummy local fare
Man behind bars after multiple charges
Walden man arrested for attempted murder, reckless endangerment, & burglary
What to do Saturday, March 20
What to do this Saturday
What to do Saturday, March 20
Burlington shooting
Shooting investigation in Burlington