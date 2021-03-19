Teen girls reported kidnapped found safe, man arrested

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Two teenage girls who police say were reported as kidnapped from New Hampshire have been found safe during a traffic stop in Connecticut.

Police say 18-year-old Cameron Snody, of Forth Worth, Texas, flew to New Hampshire to meet a 17-year-old girl he had been communicating with on a messaging app. Police say Snody went to the girl’s hometown of Swanzey, stole her brother’s car and drove off with her and her 15-year-old friend. Connecticut troopers stopped the car in Hartford and arrested Snody.

He will face kidnapping charges when returned to New Hampshire. It wasn’t clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the charges.

