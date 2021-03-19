Advertisement

Teen girls reported kidnapped found safe, man arrested

police lights graphic
police lights graphic(VNL)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Two teenage girls who police say were reported as kidnapped from New Hampshire have been found safe during a traffic stop in Connecticut.

Police say 18-year-old Cameron Snody, of Forth Worth, Texas, flew to New Hampshire to meet a 17-year-old girl he had been communicating with on a messaging app. Police say Snody went to the girl’s hometown of Swanzey, stole her brother’s car and drove off with her and her 15-year-old friend. Connecticut troopers stopped the car in Hartford and arrested Snody.

He will face kidnapping charges when returned to New Hampshire. It wasn’t clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the charges.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing.
Vt. to stick with age-band schedule; Goal to vaccinate all by July
Body of missing woman found in New Hampshire river
State police responded to Fletcher Friday morning where a man was found lying in a driveway.
Police investigating death of Fletcher man found on roadside
FILE photo
Unsafe ice conditions lead to two incidents, one deadly
Louis Fortier-File photo
Accused Burlington killer faces new charges

Latest News

Mike Breault is finding himself to be a bit of a local celebrity these days.
Funny Food Guy: Jericho man reviews yummy local fare
Man behind bars after multiple charges
Walden man arrested for attempted murder, reckless endangerment, & burglary
What to do Saturday, March 20
What to do this Saturday
What to do Saturday, March 20
Burlington shooting
Shooting investigation in Burlington