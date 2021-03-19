Advertisement

Unsafe ice conditions lead to two incidents, one deadly

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT
CHIPPEWA BAY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Authorities are reminding the public to be aware of deteriorating ice conditions on area ponds and lakes. This comes after two recent incidents in our region.

The first happened on Chippewa Bay on the St. Lawrence River in New York. Police say a four-wheeler broke through the ice on Thursday, 500-feet offshore. Randy Robinson was able to get himself out of the water and make it to shore, but Ronald Bouchard was not. Recovery teams found his body underwater.

The second incident happened on Lake Champlain Thursday after a snowmobile went through the ice on the Inner Bay in Colchester. Crews got ready for a possible rescue operation but it wasn’t needed after the operator was able to get both the machine and themselves out of the water.

