Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy last evening of winter! The Vernal Equinox arrives at 5:37 AM Saturday morning!

Today winter let us know it’s wasn’t about to give up without a fight! But spring will arrive on schedule and our weather will behave more than appropriately!

It will still be clear and cold overnight, but the wind will be a lot lighter.

Then after a chilly start Saturday morning, sunny skies will warm those temperatures back up into the 50s!

Sunday will bring more sunshine with temperatures again in the 50s.

Sunny days with a slow warming trend will continue into mid-week. There is finally a chance for showers late on Thursday.

