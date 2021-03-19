BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! Today is the last day of winter, and you will know that it’s still winter when you walk out the door today. Despite blue skies and sunshine, it is going to be chilly and blustery, especially during the morning hours before the wind starts to let up a bit late in the afternoon. Still, wind chills - those “feels-like” temperatures - are going to be in the single digits in the morning hours, and then in the teens in the afternoon.

It will be clear & cold overnight, but the wind will be a lot lighter.

Spring starts at 5:37 AM on Saturday, and just like that, it is going to warm up with continued sunny skies.

Sunny days with a slow warming trend will continue into mid-week. There is finally a chance for showers late on Thursday.

Get outside and take MAX Advantage of this sunny, warm weather for the first several days of spring! -Gary

