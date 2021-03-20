Advertisement

Burlington shooting suspect arrested

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We have an update to Friday night’s shooting investigation in Burlington. Now, the person responsible for the gunfire, 37-year-old Loren Senna, is behind bars.

Police say around 6:30 p.m., they received reports of gunshots, a car collision, and speeding vehicles. Officers learned someone shot an AR-15-style rifle at two separate scenes, one at Allen and Murray Streets and the other at Peru and Murray Streets. Stray bullets struck multiple houses and a car.

Police say they saw the suspect, matching witness descriptions, in a white Jeep parked at the Howard Plant VFW on South Winooski Avenue. When officers surrounded the Jeep, the driver smashed the car into a cruiser behind it and sped off.

About an hour later, police found the abandoned Jeep in the Bobbin Mill Apartments parking lot, on Pine Street. Detectives connected the vehicle to a home in South Burlington. There, they stopped two suspects driving away in another car. Police say they had a large quantity of narcotics and a firearm on them. They took both into custody.

Police identified Loren Senna, 37, as the suspect of the shooting incident. They say they plan to charge Senna with a variety of crimes, but they’re waiting for the investigation to conclude.

“From the first report of shots fired, officers and detectives had a suspect in custody within three hours,” said acting Chief of Police Jon Murad. “That’s remarkable. It’s also remarkable that, as far as we currently know, no one was hurt in this incident—and thankfully that includes the officer whose cruiser was struck.”

Murad says the Queen City has seen a “troubling” uptick in shootings and shooting incidents.

