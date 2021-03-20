Dozens rally against anti-Asian violence

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Asian Americans in Vermont are asking for support from the community as anti-Asian hate crimes continue across the country.

About 30 people marched across downtown Burlington on Saturday to stand in solidarity with Vermonters of Asian and Pacific Island descent after 8 people— including 6 Asian women— were shot and killed in Atlanta earlier this week.

Event organizers say they have not heard of any hate crimes against Asian Americans in Vermont but the racial violence happening across the country is concerning.

“Especially when the tragedy in Atlanta happened this week— that really scared us and most of Asian women. So that is a concern we do have. And we really don’t have to live in fear just because of where we are from,” said Lan Luo.

The organization Stop Asian Hate says nearly 3,800 incidents of violent attacks against Asian Americans have been reported since the start of the pandemic last March.

