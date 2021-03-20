Advertisement

Fletcher man found on farm identified

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLETCHER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say the man found struggling to stay alive on Sweet Farm in Fletcher Friday was 60-year-old Sergio Raychstock.

Police say an autopsy confirms he died of hypothermia, and the cause of death was an accident.

Around 6 a.m. Friday morning, the people who live on Sweet Farm in Fletcher found Raychstock lying face down on their driveway by the side of Fairfax Road, frozen and barely breathing.

Police say he was probably taking a walk sometime overnight Thursday when he fell. Investigators believe he couldn’t get back up and died from exposure to the cold. Witnesses tell WCAX News he was only wearing sneakers, shorts, and a t-shirt.

Related Stories:

Police investigating death of Fletcher man found on roadside

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington shooting
Burlington shooting suspect arrested
Man behind bars after multiple charges
Walden man arrested for attempted murder, reckless endangerment, & burglary
State police responded to Fletcher Friday morning where a man was found lying in a driveway.
Police investigating death of Fletcher man found on roadside
File photo
Covered bridge fire: 911 said not to move burning vehicle

Latest News

Scores and highlights from the hockey and basketball playoffs
H.S. Playoffs for Saturday, March 20th
Balloons light up the night in South Burlington.
Hot air balloons light up the night in South Burlington
A brand new community event in Bennington.
Community walk starts up in Bennington
Stories to keep on your radar for this week.
Looking ahead: Week of March 22
A brand new community event in Bennington.
Bennington Walk