Fletcher man found on farm identified

FLETCHER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say the man found struggling to stay alive on Sweet Farm in Fletcher Friday was 60-year-old Sergio Raychstock.

Police say an autopsy confirms he died of hypothermia, and the cause of death was an accident.

Around 6 a.m. Friday morning, the people who live on Sweet Farm in Fletcher found Raychstock lying face down on their driveway by the side of Fairfax Road, frozen and barely breathing.

Police say he was probably taking a walk sometime overnight Thursday when he fell. Investigators believe he couldn’t get back up and died from exposure to the cold. Witnesses tell WCAX News he was only wearing sneakers, shorts, and a t-shirt.

