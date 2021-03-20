Funny Food Guy: Jericho man reviews yummy local fare

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Though there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, the pandemic has been tough on businesses and customers alike. While restaurants need income, people need a reason to smile.

Fortunately, one Vermonter has figured out a way to do both.

Jericho resident Mike Breault is finding himself to be a bit of a local celebrity these days...

“I’ve been recognized a couple times when I’m out which is weird and different and I never know what to say because it’s completely unexpected,” he says.

You might know him as Funny Food Guy -- the brains behind a local Facebook page boasting over 1,800 likes.

It began in the To Go Tour Facebook page. Breault became well known for his local restaurant food reviews, stuffed with personality.

“A couple of my posts I guess got a little attention for whatever reason and people started to encourage me to start my own blog but I didn’t know how to do that so I went the Facebook route,” Breault explains.

He’s got no background in the restaurant industry. He’s just a guy that likes food.

“I never really have a bad experience at a restaurant but if the food isn’t maybe what I thought it would be, I don’t post it. I’m not here to bash anybody,” he says of his kind reviews.

His favorites? Pizza, ice cream, steak, and burgers. So, it makes sense that he’d like barbecue; particularly Essex Junction’s Mark BBQ.

“When I first posted about Mark BBQ, I got a burger there, and that was in To Go Tour. And I said ‘If the owner of Mark BBQ is looking for a new best friend, I’ll volunteer. And he reached out to me,” laughs Breault.

Now, Mike Breault and restaurant owner Darrell Langworthy are two peas in a pod.

After re-opening his other restaurant, Heart n’ Soul, Langworthy had an edible epiphany.

“And I said, you know, we want to make this crazy sandwich, fat boy sandwich we call them, and I said I want to name it after somebody, the first one,” recalls Langworthy. “The first name that popped in my mind was Mike Breault. Out of everybody I’ve met throughout this pandemic, if there’s one person who is out there literally trying to support as many small businesses and restaurants as he can, it’s been Mike Breault.”

They picked some ingredients they thought he’d like, and threw it in a sandwich.

“The Mike Breault is a 10 inch crispy sub roll which we import from New York, it’s a 10 ounce brisket burger cut in half put on there, and then it’s got french fries, gravy, cheese curds and cheese sauce, so it’s basically like poutine in a bun with a burger and it’s pretty amazing,” says Langworthy.

As it turns out, the ingredient list is inadvertently sentimental. Breault has family in Quebec, so poutine hits close to home, bringing a little extra meaning to comfort food.

“I said if anything if it’s still on the menu when I’m 80 years old I’ll just sit in my booth at Mark BBQ and just say back in the summer of 2020 that was me. But yeah, it’s cool, definitely not something I ever expected,” he says.

