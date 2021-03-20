Shooting investigation in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a shooting in the Queen City after reports of shots fired and cars speeding off.

Police say it happened around 6:30 Friday evening when they got calls from residents saying they heard shots and car speeding off spanning two intersections.

Police say it happened at the intersection of Peru and Murray Street to Allen and Murray Street.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found evidence of gunfire but wouldn’t give anymore details.

They say they did not see any signs that anyone got hurt and there is no threat to the public.

As of now, they are looking for possible witnesses and home surveillance video to get a clearer understanding of what exactly happened.

More updates to come.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.