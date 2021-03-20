Advertisement

Shooting investigation in Burlington

Burlington shooting
Burlington shooting(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a shooting in the Queen City after reports of shots fired and cars speeding off.

Police say it happened around 6:30 Friday evening when they got calls from residents saying they heard shots and car speeding off spanning two intersections.

Police say it happened at the intersection of Peru and Murray Street to Allen and Murray Street.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found evidence of gunfire but wouldn’t give anymore details.

They say they did not see any signs that anyone got hurt and there is no threat to the public.

As of now, they are looking for possible witnesses and home surveillance video to get a clearer understanding of what exactly happened.

More updates to come.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing.
Vt. to stick with age-band schedule; Goal to vaccinate all by July
Body of missing woman found in New Hampshire river
State police responded to Fletcher Friday morning where a man was found lying in a driveway.
Police investigating death of Fletcher man found on roadside
FILE photo
Unsafe ice conditions lead to two incidents, one deadly
Louis Fortier-File photo
Accused Burlington killer faces new charges

Latest News

Mike Breault is finding himself to be a bit of a local celebrity these days.
Funny Food Guy: Jericho man reviews yummy local fare
Man behind bars after multiple charges
Walden man arrested for attempted murder, reckless endangerment, & burglary
What to do Saturday, March 20
What to do this Saturday
What to do Saturday, March 20