Vermonters say ‘hello’ to spring

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters said ‘goodbye’ to winter Saturday!

“We know it’s the first day of spring, and we know that we’re getting there. It’s coming close,” said Danielle Brigham of Milton.

Brigham and her daughter Savannah spent the day at Gardner’s Supply in Williston planning their raised beds for the summer. But, eager gardeners have to temper their excitement, since experts say it’s still too cold to plant.

“As much as we want to pretend today is the first day of spring and put stuff out, it’s too early. So, we are just in the beginning stages of a pretty intense raised garden,” said Brigham.

Ellen Bortner, the greenhouse lead at the supply company, says they’ve seen lots of first-time gardeners coming to their store in the past year. “We’re all extra eager for spring this year, so we’ve definitely been noticing we’ve been busier, especially here in the greenhouse. People are finally getting a taste of real spring weather,” said Bortner.

Other gardeners are already buying yard accessories like bird feeders because they just can’t wait to get started.

“I have a lot of gardens in my backyard. They’re all just flowers. I gave up on vegetables because I can’t grow a vegetable for beans now -- pun intended,” joked Jamie Gravelin of Shelburne.

People on Church Street were also soaking up the sun. Sweetwaters restaurant is finally opening the patio tables, which the owner says will bolter business.

“Patio season is great. It just feels like spring is on the way, and vaccines are coming, and it just feels like the light is at the end of the tunnel,” said David Melincoff, the owner of Sweetwaters.

After a difficult year where so many restaurants have shuttered their doors and struggled to stay afloat, Melincoff says he’s grateful his restaurant survived the uncertainty. Now, they’re ready for a new season and a clean slate. “It’s light later, and you get to be outside and working, so it’s just a good energy for both the guests coming to the restaurant and for the staff, as well, so it’s a win-win,” said Melincoff.

The patio is already attracting more customers.

“It’s nice weather, so we are coming out, and we see there’s some seating outside with some heat, so we are going to have some lunch,” said Sarah Savich of Georgia. “It feels really good. We haven’t been out in a while, so it feels good to be out again.”

