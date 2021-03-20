Advertisement

Walden man arrested for attempted murder, reckless endangerment, & burglary

Man behind bars after multiple charges
Man behind bars after multiple charges(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WALDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - A Walden man is in jail after police say, he fired a handgun multiple times at a vehicle with a person inside.

According to Vermont State Police Chip Schneider, 30, fired at Dylan Cady, 30, of Barton just before midnight on Thursday.

Police believe the men know each other, and the incident stems from a dispute surrounding a burglary in the town of Barton earlier that day.

No injuries have been reported from the gunfire.

Schneider faces charges of attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and burglary. He is being held without bail at the northeast regional correctional center. And is set to be in court this coming week.

