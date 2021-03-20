Advertisement

What to do Saturday, March 20

By Kayla Martin
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Saturday.

The 41st Annual Doc Lopez Run for Health Kicks off this Weekend. Whether you’re an avid marathoner or a first-timer, this run could be for you.

Participants have the flexibility to run on their own time, pace, and location. You can even choose to complete a 5k or a half marathon. You must register for the event. The fee is $50 for a half marathon and $30 for a 5k race.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the University of Vermont Health Network –Elizabethtown Community Hospital Auxiliary. The race goes until next Sunday, March 28.

If your child’s not much or a runner but has some mad dunking skills, this basketball competition may be in their court.

All Clinton County residents 13 and under have a chance to showcase their skills like shooting, rebounding, and dribbling. This competition will have four different categories, and a winner from each will get a new basketball to take home.

The competition will be held at the Dannemora Community Center from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. For more info check out their events page.

If you’re more of a video or board games person we have an event for you too.

Rallython is hosting a game night tonight at the Davis center from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. If you prefer virtual events they’ll have that option too.

If you’ve registered for Rallython all events are free, if you have not this event will cost $5.

To learn more about game night check out their event’s page.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing.
Vt. to stick with age-band schedule; Goal to vaccinate all by July
Body of missing woman found in New Hampshire river
State police responded to Fletcher Friday morning where a man was found lying in a driveway.
Police investigating death of Fletcher man found on roadside
FILE photo
Unsafe ice conditions lead to two incidents, one deadly
Louis Fortier-File photo
Accused Burlington killer faces new charges

Latest News

Mike Breault is finding himself to be a bit of a local celebrity these days.
Funny Food Guy: Jericho man reviews yummy local fare
Man behind bars after multiple charges
Walden man arrested for attempted murder, reckless endangerment, & burglary
What to do Saturday, March 20
Burlington shooting
Shooting investigation in Burlington