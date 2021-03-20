What to do Saturday, March 20

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Saturday.

The 41st Annual Doc Lopez Run for Health Kicks off this Weekend. Whether you’re an avid marathoner or a first-timer, this run could be for you.

Participants have the flexibility to run on their own time, pace, and location. You can even choose to complete a 5k or a half marathon. You must register for the event. The fee is $50 for a half marathon and $30 for a 5k race.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the University of Vermont Health Network –Elizabethtown Community Hospital Auxiliary. The race goes until next Sunday, March 28.

If your child’s not much or a runner but has some mad dunking skills, this basketball competition may be in their court.

All Clinton County residents 13 and under have a chance to showcase their skills like shooting, rebounding, and dribbling. This competition will have four different categories, and a winner from each will get a new basketball to take home.

The competition will be held at the Dannemora Community Center from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. For more info check out their events page.

If you’re more of a video or board games person we have an event for you too.

Rallython is hosting a game night tonight at the Davis center from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. If you prefer virtual events they’ll have that option too.

If you’ve registered for Rallython all events are free, if you have not this event will cost $5.

To learn more about game night check out their event’s page.

