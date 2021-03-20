BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first day of spring sure felt like it, especially with all of that sunshine! Sunday will be sunny again, with even warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s, with a few spots hitting 60 degrees. In fact, plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures will continue right through Tuesday, with highs in the low 60s, and lows in the 30s to low 40s. Excellent skiing weather for sure.

We’ll see a bit more clouds on Wednesday, but it will be very mild with highs back into the low 60s. A few showers will eventually move in on Thursday. In spite of that, it may be the warmest day with highs possibly reaching the mid 60s. A stronger storm system will bring a chance for rain on Friday, followed by a return to near-average temperatures for Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.