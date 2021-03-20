Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Spring officially arrived at 5:37 AM. The last day of winter felt like it, but now that it’s spring, the weather has decided to act accordingly. This weekend will feature sunny skies...excellent for skiing or being outdoors. Highs today will be in the upper 40s. Tonight won’t be as cold, with lows in the 20s. Sunday will be warmer, with highs in the upper 50s.

Very spring-like weather will be the rule during the week. Monday through Wednesday will be very dry, but excellent for outdoor activities, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. We’ll finally have a chance for showers on Thursday. Friday could be more interesting, as models are hinting at a strong storm system, which could bring rain and wind. Stay tuned.

