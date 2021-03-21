Community walk starts up in Bennington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A brand new community event in Bennington.

The Greater Bennington Interfaith Council is sponsoring walks along the Walloomsac Pathway and Saturday was the first. It’s open to all ages and happens on the third Saturday of every month. Organizers say the stroll along the river is a way for residents to connect with others and get to know the neighborhood.

If you want to join the April walk meet at the People’s Park at 10 a.m. and look for the orange flag.

