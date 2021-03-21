Advertisement

Community walk starts up in Bennington

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A brand new community event in Bennington.

The Greater Bennington Interfaith Council is sponsoring walks along the Walloomsac Pathway and Saturday was the first. It’s open to all ages and happens on the third Saturday of every month. Organizers say the stroll along the river is a way for residents to connect with others and get to know the neighborhood.

If you want to join the April walk meet at the People’s Park at 10 a.m. and look for the orange flag.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington shooting
Burlington shooting suspect arrested
Vermont State Police investigate the death of a Fletcher man found on Sweet Farm Friday morning.
Fletcher man found on farm identified
Man behind bars after multiple charges
Walden man arrested for attempted murder, reckless endangerment, & burglary
State police responded to Fletcher Friday morning where a man was found lying in a driveway.
Police investigating death of Fletcher man found on roadside
File photo
Covered bridge fire: 911 said not to move burning vehicle

Latest News

Scores and highlights from the hockey and basketball playoffs
H.S. Playoffs for Saturday, March 20th
Balloons light up the night in South Burlington.
Hot air balloons light up the night in South Burlington
Stories to keep on your radar for this week.
Looking ahead: Week of March 22
A brand new community event in Bennington.
Bennington Walk