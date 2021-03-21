Advertisement

Hot air balloons light up the night in South Burlington

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A giant traffic jam from Williston to South Burlington around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night happened for a good cause.

Thousands of cars lined the roads leading up to Technology Park to light up the night. The community was invited to drive by these glowing hot air balloons. Guests could loop around the sight and catch the pilots igniting the burners. People enjoying the event were asked to donate to the Vermont Food Bank or drop off a food item.

Now that’s a perfect way to spend a Saturday night in spring.

