H.S. Playoffs for Saturday, March 20th

BOYS HOCKEY

D-1 Semifinal

#2 BFA-St. Albans 1, #6 CVU 0

BFA is scheduled to play #1 Essex Wednesday at Leddy Park Arena for the championship, but the Hornets are currently quarantining after their quarterfinal opponent, Colchester, had multiple positive COVID tests. VPA will meet on Monday to discuss whether Essex can play. If not, BFA wins D-1 Boys Hockey State Championship.

D-2 Semifinals

#1 Harwood 3, #5 Middlebury 0

#2 Brattleboro 6, #6 Burr and Burton 5

GIRLS HOCKEY

D-1 Semifinals

#1 Essex 4, #5 Rice 1

#6 Burlington-Colchester 4, #7 Rutland 0

D-2 Semifinals

#6 Middlebury 3, #2 Hartford 0

#4 South Burlington 4, #9 Burr and Burton 0

BOYS BASKETBALL

D-1 Quarterfinals

#5 CVU 65, #13 Burlington 54

#3 South Burlington 49, #11 Mt. Mansfield 32

#2 Rutland 51, #7 Colchester 40

D-2 Quarterfinals

#5 Fair Haven 55, #4 Milton 43

#2 Montpelier 74, #7 Lamoille 36

#3 Mount St. Joseph 65, #11 Spaulding 42

D-3 Quarterfinals

#6 Williamstown 63, #14 BFA-Fairfax 60

#12 Thetford 72, #13 Northfield 64

#1 Green Mountain 58, #8 Vergennes 57 (OT)

#7 Enosburg 50, #2 Hazen 48

D-4 Quarterfinals

#8 Blue Mountain 34, #1 Danville 27

#7 West Rutland 55, #2 White River Valley 48

#5 Proctor 60, #4 Rivendell 53

#3 Twinfield 52, #6 Twin Valley 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL

D-2 Quarterfinals

#1 Fair Haven 47, #8 U-32 30

#2 North Country 58, #10 Burr and Burton 48

D-3 Quarterfinals

#1 Lake Region 60, #8 Otter Valley 32

#3 Vergennes 50, #6 Winooski 28

D-4 Quarterfinal

#4 Danville advances by forfeit over #5 Rivendell

