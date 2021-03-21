Landgrove girl sells handmade potholders to help endangered species

LANDGROVE, Vt. (WCAX) - Joining the Girl Scouts teaches you a lot of things; always be prepared, set goals, and so much more.

For one Landgrove girl, her time with the Girl Scouts has taught her how to be a proper businesswoman.

6-year-old Amelia Eckhardt of Landgrove is a Girl Scout Cookie selling machine. She sold 630 boxes this cookie season alone.

“Some people want me to choose their cookies and my friend Jonathan, he wanted me to choose his three. And he said I need one that is gluten free. And I said those are the Toffee-Tastics,” she says, touting her cookie knowledge.

Troop leader and proud mom Kimberly Echkhardt says it took a while to get there.

“She was intimidated by starting with the telephone. If a person didn’t answer, she hung up on the machine multiple times before she would leave a message,” says Kimberly.

Then, something changed. It was no longer an issue this year.

“I mean she had a woman last year at the grocery store who we were walking down the cookie aisle and she’s like, ‘those look like Girl Scout Cookies’” recounts Kimberly. “Amelia said, ‘I’m a Girl Scout, would you like cookies?’ and I’m like, ‘You’re selling cookies in the cookie aisle of a grocery store, like who could do that?’”

Now that cookie season has come to a close, Amelia has a little extra time on her hands. Fortunately, she knows exactly what to do with it.

“I like selling Girl Scout Cookies so I wanted to start my own business that never ended,” Amelia says.

Grandma who lives up the road taught Amelia how to make potholders. And now she’s started her own business, appropriately named Amelia’s Potholders.

While 50 percent of her profits go to supplies and her piggy bank, animal-loving Amelia sends the other 50 percent to a charity of her choice.

“First I did the sea turtles, then the equine rescue for horses, and now I’m doing the endangered species of the golden lion tamarins,” she says.

“I didn’t even know this golden lion tamarin existed until we had it in school one day,” says Kimberly. “It was just this little blurb on the page and she’s like... what’s that?”

After learning they’re highly endangered in Brazil during a homeschooling lesson, Amelia decided to take matters into her own hands.

“And she’s like well, I’ll help them.”

She’s sold 70 potholders so far, going for $6 a piece, or $5 for two or more.

They’re available on her Facebook page, which also has information about whichever charity she’s choosing to help at the moment.

“Well I think I want to help another endangered species. I think I’m going to help the endangered jaguar now after the tamarins,” Amelia says.

A foolproof business plan -- if you didn’t get to buy Girl Scout cookies, you could always make some! You’ll need some potholders to get them out of the oven.

