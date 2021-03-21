Looking ahead: Week of March 22

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look ahead at some stories that are on our radar for this week.

Looking ahead to this Monday, New Hampshire is set to open vaccinations to the 50+ age group. Governor Chris Sununu announced this past week that he’ll be opening up other age bands soon but did not give an exact timeline.

Looking ahead to this Tuesday is a webinar series for the grain growers conference.

This is part of the new virtual programming to help farmers survive the pandemic. Due to covid-19, the conference couldn’t meet in-person so they are taking it virtually. They’ll be featuring multi-day programs over the course of three weeks.

The programs will be The Culture of Corn, The Resonance of Rye, The Splendor of Spelt.

This Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and Board will host virtual online public hearings on Deer and Moose Management for 2021.

Each meeting will start with a prerecorded presentation of the year’s proposed moose hunting season and the health status of our state’s deer herd. The public can make comments during the meeting, and the department will post written responses on the hearings webpage after the meeting.

Also this Tuesday, the city of Barre will host a city counselor meeting on Zoom at 7 p.m.

The City plans to have an Informational Briefing on the American Rescue Plan from Congressman Peter Welch.

On Thursday, Vermont’s next band of vaccine eligibility expands to ages 60 and up.

If you’re eligible for this band, or anyone planning to get the vaccine in Vermont, you’re encouraged to make your health department account online beforehand to allow for easier and faster registration when the time comes.

