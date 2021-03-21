Mark BBQ sells more than 4,000 lbs of meat

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mark BBQ in Essex Junction sold more than 4,000 lbs of meat in its first big cookout of the year.

The event was so popular, the owners say they were nearly sold out just a few hours into the day. Brisket, pulled pork, and candy-apple ribs were some of the meats on the menu.

The restaurant sets aside around 20% of its proceeds for its meals program. Owner Darrell Langworthy says they’re giving back to the community that’s given them so much.

“Last year we did 57,000 meals to needy people, and we aren’t stopping any time soon because food insecurity is not going to go away. So, when they shop here, they’re not only getting some good barbeque and keeping my staff employed and helping the economy, but they’re helping their neighbors, which is something that we can’t say thank you enough for,” Langworthy said.

The Heart and Soul restaurant, which supports the meals program, offers free food to people in need on Thursdays.

