Mt. Mansfield, South Burlington take Dance titles

Cougars claim victories in Jazz and Hip-Hop, while Wolves defend Pom crown
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite a unique format, the Vermont High School Dance Championships produced very similar results, as Mt. Mansfield and South Burlington once again laid claim to state titles.

Competing virtually from their own gyms against several other teams as a means to limit the potential spread of COVID-19, the Cougars and Wolves put on a show. MMU took home its sixth consecutive title in the Hip-Hop division and its fourth Jazz title in the last five years. Meanwhile, SBHS continued its domination of the Pom category by capturing a fifth consecutive championship. The Wolves also took third place in Jazz.

Lamoille had a strong showing as well with a pair of runner-up finishes. The Lancers snagged second place in Jazz before edging Middlebury in a tiebreaker for the #2 spot in Hip-Hop.

North Country and Colchester also reached the podium in Pom, with the Lakers finishing as runner-up for the second straight year.

