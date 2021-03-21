Advertisement

Northfield teenager wanted for attempted murder

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Northfield teenager who tried to kill two women Saturday afternoon is on the loose.

Have you seen 18-year-old Aleksander Cherkasov? Police say around 3:45 p.m. on Turkey Hill Road in Northfield, he got into an argument with two female acquaintances. They say he struck one of them, then tried to hit her with his car. The two women drove away in their own car, but Cherkasov ran them off the road and rammed the car into a steep embankment. The women were able to escape the car before it went over the edge, so they didn’t get hurt.

Cherkasov fled the scene. An officer found his car later. The teenager’s whereabouts are unknown, and there’s a warrant out for his arrest. He’s charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

“At this time, it’s believed that he’s not in the local area, at least not in his residence,” said Ofc. Brian Gosselin of the Northfield Police Department. “We really don’t have much more information on that. We do encourage anyone who might have information on his whereabouts to contact the Northfield Police Department.”

Police wouldn’t say if Cherkasov and the two women know each other. They say they’ll likely charge Cherkasov with domestic violence, but they couldn’t confirm if this is considered a domestic violence case.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington shooting
Burlington shooting suspect arrested
Vermont State Police investigate the death of a Fletcher man found on Sweet Farm Friday morning.
Fletcher man found on farm identified
Mark BBQ sells 4,000 lbs of meat.
Mark BBQ sells more than 4,000 lbs of meat
Williston firefighters tackled a small apartment fire Friday.
Two injured in Williston fire

Latest News

FILE photo
Bikes still flying off the shelves
FILE
New Hampshire expands vaccine eligibility to those 50+
Bikes are hard to come by in our region.
Increased demand for bikes
Plattsburgh airport to close runway for repairs
The Plattsburgh International Airport will be shutting down their runway in April.
Plattsburgh airport to close runway for repairs