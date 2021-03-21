Northfield teenager wanted for attempted murder

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Northfield teenager who tried to kill two women Saturday afternoon is on the loose.

Have you seen 18-year-old Aleksander Cherkasov? Police say around 3:45 p.m. on Turkey Hill Road in Northfield, he got into an argument with two female acquaintances. They say he struck one of them, then tried to hit her with his car. The two women drove away in their own car, but Cherkasov ran them off the road and rammed the car into a steep embankment. The women were able to escape the car before it went over the edge, so they didn’t get hurt.

Cherkasov fled the scene. An officer found his car later. The teenager’s whereabouts are unknown, and there’s a warrant out for his arrest. He’s charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

“At this time, it’s believed that he’s not in the local area, at least not in his residence,” said Ofc. Brian Gosselin of the Northfield Police Department. “We really don’t have much more information on that. We do encourage anyone who might have information on his whereabouts to contact the Northfield Police Department.”

Police wouldn’t say if Cherkasov and the two women know each other. They say they’ll likely charge Cherkasov with domestic violence, but they couldn’t confirm if this is considered a domestic violence case.

