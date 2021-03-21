Advertisement

Two injured in Williston fire

Williston firefighters tackled a small apartment fire Friday.
Williston firefighters tackled a small apartment fire Friday.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A small fire in Williston sent two people to the hospital Friday.

Fire officials say it started just after 4 p.m. on Holland Lane in Williston. They say when they arrived on scene, smoke was seeping out a first-floor apartment in a three-story complex.

Firefighters found two victims suffering from smoke inhalation. Both victims were transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say an unattended cooking accident ignited the fire.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington shooting
Burlington shooting suspect arrested
Vermont State Police investigate the death of a Fletcher man found on Sweet Farm Friday morning.
Fletcher man found on farm identified
Man behind bars after multiple charges
Walden man arrested for attempted murder, reckless endangerment, & burglary
State police responded to Fletcher Friday morning where a man was found lying in a driveway.
Police investigating death of Fletcher man found on roadside
File photo
Covered bridge fire: 911 said not to move burning vehicle

Latest News

Scores and highlights from the hockey and basketball playoffs
H.S. Playoffs for Saturday, March 20th
Balloons light up the night in South Burlington.
Hot air balloons light up the night in South Burlington
A brand new community event in Bennington.
Community walk starts up in Bennington
Stories to keep on your radar for this week.
Looking ahead: Week of March 22
A brand new community event in Bennington.
Bennington Walk