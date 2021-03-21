Two injured in Williston fire

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A small fire in Williston sent two people to the hospital Friday.

Fire officials say it started just after 4 p.m. on Holland Lane in Williston. They say when they arrived on scene, smoke was seeping out a first-floor apartment in a three-story complex.

Firefighters found two victims suffering from smoke inhalation. Both victims were transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say an unattended cooking accident ignited the fire.

