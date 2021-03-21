What to do Sunday, March 21

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Sunday.

Now that spring is officially here, it’s time for a spring clean-up. Calahan Park and Community Rink in Burlington is hoping for help from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. They’ll need assistance with taking down the ice rink and packing up for the season. But not to worry, when one activity ends it makes room for another. The rink will be transformed into a spot for spring and summer sports like basketball and soccer.

Any amount of help will be appreciated, and if you have a battery-powered drill and a pair of work gloves, those certainly won’t hurt either.

Ice skating may be done for the season, but skateboard Sundays have only just begun.

Chicks in Bowls Vermont is hosting a free Sunday skate at maple st. park starting at 1 p.m. if you’re ready to shred, this park is the place to be. All skill levels are welcome.

If you’re looking for a fun and educational event for this evening, you can try Social Justice Storytime.

UVM’s Program Board is hosting the event starting at 7 p.m. at Brenan’s Pub, Davis center. Participants are welcome to stop by in their coziest outfits and enjoy some milk and cookies.

The books will have social justice themes or marginalized characters to be read aloud and projected. If you would like to watch from home, you can do that too.

