YCQM: March 21, 2021

By Darren Perron
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Sunday on You Can Quote Me, Darren talks with AHS Secretary Mike Smith outlines the state’s new COVID vaccine rollout plan.

We’ll also talk with Gary Derr, UVM’s Vice President for Operations and Public Safety, about punishments for students who violated the school’s COVID rules.

We’ll also hear from Dr. Beth Kirkpatrick, who’s studying the AstraZeneca vaccine joins us amid concerns about the shot in other countries.

