By Dave Busch
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What an amazing first weekend of spring! We’ll continue with that gorgeous spring weather right into midweek.

Monday will be another sunny day, with highs temperatures a degree or two warmer than Sunday. Highs will reach the mid 60s in spots. A few clouds will dot the sky on Tuesday, but it will still be mostly sunny and very mild. Skies will be yet a bit cloudier on Wednesday...partly sunny skies, but highs will reach the upper 60s, with lows in the 40s.

Our next chance for any precipitation won’t arrive until Thursday, though at this point only a few showers are possible. Thursday is looking like the warmest day of the stretch, with a few spots possibly reaching 70 degrees. Friday will cool back into the low 60s, with showers likely. We’ll then have a return to average temperatures for late March over the weekend. A few showers or mountain snow showers are possible Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 40s.

