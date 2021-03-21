Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Amazing spring weather will continue today, with sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. A few locations may hit 60 degrees. In fact, high temperatures in the low 60s will be common Monday and Tuesday, with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will generally be in the 20s and 30s.

We’ll have a bit more clouds on Wednesday, though it will still be very mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. Thursday will be the warmest day, with upper 60s, and maybe even an isolated 70-degree reading. A few showers are possible.

The most active day will be Friday, as a low pressure system is expected to bring rain to the region. This will be followed by a return to more seasonable weather for Saturday, with highs back in the low 40s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington shooting
Burlington shooting suspect arrested
Vermont State Police investigate the death of a Fletcher man found on Sweet Farm Friday morning.
Fletcher man found on farm identified
Man behind bars after multiple charges
Walden man arrested for attempted murder, reckless endangerment, & burglary
State police responded to Fletcher Friday morning where a man was found lying in a driveway.
Police investigating death of Fletcher man found on roadside
File photo
Covered bridge fire: 911 said not to move burning vehicle

Latest News

Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Morning weather webcast
WX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Morning weather webcast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast