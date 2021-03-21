BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Amazing spring weather will continue today, with sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. A few locations may hit 60 degrees. In fact, high temperatures in the low 60s will be common Monday and Tuesday, with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will generally be in the 20s and 30s.

We’ll have a bit more clouds on Wednesday, though it will still be very mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. Thursday will be the warmest day, with upper 60s, and maybe even an isolated 70-degree reading. A few showers are possible.

The most active day will be Friday, as a low pressure system is expected to bring rain to the region. This will be followed by a return to more seasonable weather for Saturday, with highs back in the low 40s.

