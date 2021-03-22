Advertisement

2 killed in I-93 crash in New Hampshire

Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 93 in Windham, New Hampshire.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WINDHAM, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in an Interstate 93 crash that killed two people in Windham.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee veered left to right across the southbound highway, struck a guardrail and broke through it shortly before 5 a.m. Monday.

The vehicle rolled down an embankment and came to rest about 100 yards off the road.

Police say both occupants were ejected and suffered fatal injuries.

They were identified as Lesley Martinez Velazquez, 23, and Sasha Peralta, 31, both of Lawrence, Massachusetts.

