3 new positive COVID cases at Newport prison

The Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport-File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Corrections on Monday reported three new positive cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.

The cases were found in testing done on March 18 and they were in the same unit as the past four rounds of positive results among inmates. No staff tested positive.

There are currently 33 cases among inmates and three among staff. The department says 145 inmates who had previously tested positive are no longer positive for COVID-19 and they have been cleared to leave isolation.

The entire facility is being tested again on Monday.

The outbreak began after one staff member and 21 inmates tested positive in sampling done on Feb. 23.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

