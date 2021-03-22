3 new positive COVID cases at Newport prison

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Corrections on Monday reported three new positive cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.

The cases were found in testing done on March 18 and they were in the same unit as the past four rounds of positive results among inmates. No staff tested positive.

There are currently 33 cases among inmates and three among staff. The department says 145 inmates who had previously tested positive are no longer positive for COVID-19 and they have been cleared to leave isolation.

The entire facility is being tested again on Monday.

The outbreak began after one staff member and 21 inmates tested positive in sampling done on Feb. 23.

