Big Brattleboro drug bust puts Massachusetts man behind bars

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is behind bars after a big drug bust in Brattleboro.

Police say around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, they responded to reports of shots fired at a motel on Putney Road. Though bullets penetrated a room, no one got hurt.

Following an investigation, police executed a search warrant on a room occupied by 25-year-old Jeremiah Ahearn of West Springfield, Mass. Officers found a gun and large amounts of fentanyl and cocaine.

Police arrested Ahearn on a number of charges, including Reckless Endangerment, Trafficking Fentanyl, and Possession of Cocaine. He appeared in court on Friday and was held for lack of $50,000 bail.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.