Bikes still flying off the shelves

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bike shops are busy getting sales out the door and taking care of long-standing appointments.

If you have a bike already, you should be good for the season besides basic maintenance, but if you’re in the market for one, you might be walking a bit longer.

“Biking, and skiing and hiking. Yeah, we have been right along with being outside as much as we can,” said Leigh Mallory of Colchester, Vt.

For Mallory, the search for an electric bike for his wife started last fall. The trouble is, bikes are flying off store racks.

“Getting the process started again and finding still there is a shortage, there are more, but we want to get one before the shortage is out again,” said Mallory.

“If you are looking, you are going to be aware that bikes are in short supply at the moment,” said Cooper Willsey, a bike and ski sales associate at SkiRack in Burlington.

He says the demand dates back to the beginning of the pandemic. People have been escaping to the outdoors, meaning popularity soared. But it isn’t just demand.

“The supply chains for these manufacturers have been greatly impacted by COVID,” said Willsey.

Willsey says the showroom floor in their store not only feels empty, but many of the bikes they do have are already spoken for.

“So a lot of people are getting bikes, but they may have to wait to get them,” said Willsey.

And not only does he say it’s hard to find one, they’re busy with appointments to prep bikes.

“I’m getting a bike fit right now, I got this appointment in February,” said Kristie Sills from Cambridge.

Sills has been biking her whole life and just bought a triathlon bike secondhand. She knew bikes were in high demand, so she capitalized on opportunities early.

“I got in early. Now, lots of people are getting bike fits because it’s getting warm out,” said Sills.

The weather will only get nicer, that’s why Willsey recommends if it involves two wheels and some pedal power, now is the time to start thinking about it.

“I would definitely recommend whether you are buying or just getting a tune-up, getting on top of it early and that’s really the best way you can get out this year and make sure you have a great experience,” said Willsey.

They have no dates or expectation of when things might return to normal for the bike industry, as most of it depends on COVID, but SkiRack did say they expect popularity to continue for the foreseeable future.

Electric bikes are also gaining popularity in the last few years. The tech behind the bikes, like the batteries are also evolving very quickly, making for the perfect storm of interest.

COVID-19 has driven people into the store in search of them, even those that may have never been into biking before.

“As COVID hit, these turned into a way for transportation, but then also as a way to allow people to get out that otherwise might not get out on a bike. So we see a lot of people come from like the Mad River Valley, for example, where there are a lot of hills and a bike like this offers them a way to ride a bike and have a great experience,” said Willsey.

Electric bikes also offer some weight carrying capability and they make longer rides easier.

SkiRack recommends starting the search early and doing your research so even if a bike shop doesn’t have what you want in stock, you can hop on a waiting list or make a deposit on one coming in.

