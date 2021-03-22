Advertisement

Biologists: Less need to stock lake trout in Lake Champlain

Anglers can expect to continue enjoying excellent lake trout angling opportunities on Lake Champlain following a reduction in stocking because of increased natural reproduction, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.(Courtesy: Vt. Fish and Wildlife)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Biologists say the number of lake trout that are reproducing in Lake Champlain is up, meaning there is less of a need to stock the fish this year.

A stocking program begun in the 1950s by Vermont, New York, and the federal government has recently been stocking 82,000 yearling trout in the lake annually.

But in the last 10 years, University of Vermont researchers have documented an increasing number of juvenile lake trout that had not been stocked, meaning the fish have been reproducing naturally.

So now the fisheries managers are proposing to reduce lake trout stocking by 33% to maintain lake trout populations while avoiding overstocking.

