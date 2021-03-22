Advertisement

Celebrating a Vermont staple at the New England Maple Museum

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Maple Open House Weekend, a Vermont staple. couldn’t go on this year as planned, but the New England Maple Museum is still celebrating the sweet syrup.

The Pittsford museum was busy this Sunday, which usually marks the start of the sugaring season. For the next few weekends, its selling maple-glazed donuts and Vermont Sundae’s.

The museum and gift shop’s new owners bought it back in 2019. They say they hope their efforts will help people get in the sugaring spirit, despite the pandemic.

“It’s so engrained in our Vermont culture -- maple sugaring in March and in April -- and people don’t want to miss out on it. I think it’s important for the community, getting people out, because people want to be out, and they want to support local,” said owner Rhonda Gadhue.

The museum has been around for 43 years. You can visit it on Route 7 in Pittsford.

