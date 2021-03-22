Families of high-risk children feel overlooked in vaccine rollout

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Did Vermont’s vaccination strategy protect the state’s most vulnerable? Some families say it hasn’t. They say as state officials say they’re protecting high-risk Vermonters, they’re overlooking hundreds of the youngest ones.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Do you feel the state is protecting all of its most vulnerable?

Robin Pyle: No.

Matt Pyle: No.

Cat Viglienzoni: Do you feel the state is protecting its most vulnerable?

Annie Bourdon: No, it’s not.

Two families, both with children who have high-risk conditions, both who feel the state’s vaccination rollout plan left them out.

“Historically people with disabilities have been marginalized,” said Annie Bourdon of Burlington.

Bourdon is the mom to 8-year-old twins Posey and Otis. Otis has cerebral palsy.

“I think this added isolation during the pandemic has made us more keenly aware of how left out a family like ours can feel,” Annie said.

Exposure concerns mean in-person school has not been an option for either child. Even trips to the grocery store are stressful because Annie says if the virus got into their household, it could kill Otis.

“We know that respiratory illness is a leading cause of death for people with cerebral palsy,” Annie said.

Otis is too young to be eligible for a vaccine. But Annie and her husband say immunizing them would provide a layer of protection for Otis. Except they don’t qualify under the state’s rules.

Cat Viglienzoni: Why do you think the state hasn’t vaccinated the parents yet?

Annie Bourdon: I don’t know. I don’t know why the state hasn’t prioritized families like ours... A lot of families are just feeling so desperate and just not heard or recognized. And that’s the hard part.

Cat Viglienzoni: Do you think the state is protecting all of its most vulnerable?

Dr. Jill Rinehart: (Sighs) So no, I don’t.

Rinehart is a UVM Medical Center pediatrician and many of her patients have high-risk medical conditions. She’s been advocating on their behalf to the Scott administration for months.

Cat Viglienzoni: Have you gotten any response?

Dr. Jill Rinehart: Not directly.

She says what’s frustrating to her is she feels Vermont is doing so well in other areas but falling short for this often-overlooked group. Because she says while COVID-19 is not a pediatric disease: “Of the children who do contract COVID and end up in the ICU, it is this group of children. Children with medical complexity and immunocompromised. So, it’s really hard as a pediatrician to say, ‘Oh, don’t worry about COVID, it only affects children like yours.’”

She says even if the child doesn’t get ill, if their caregiver does, it can delay critical treatments.

“My real fear is that if a caregiver, if a parent or a guardian contracts COVID, who’s left to take care of that medically complex child?” Rinehart said.

That’s what Robin and Matt Pyle of South Burlington fear each day.

“We just want to be safe so we can keep her safe,” Robin said.

Alison, 8, has been battling brain cancer since she was 11 months old. She needs twice-weekly treatments at the UVM Children’s Hospital and often has to go down to Boston for brain surgeries.

“There is a lot of unknown in her care,” Matt said. “So, in order for us to make sure that she’s getting what she needs, we need to make sure that we’re being cared for, as well.”

They have been taking every precaution possible but Matt can’t work from home and says people at his office have gotten COVID.

“The risk is still there,” he said. “It could be someone I work next to. It’s hard to know.”

Letters to the state advocating for their family to be eligible early for a vaccine went unanswered. Leaving them feeling:

Matt Pyle: Unsupported.

Robin Pyle: Dismissed. Not important. That they don’t value her life.

Matt Pyle: Honestly, scared.

Cat Viglienzoni: What would be the best thing the state could do for your family right now?

Matt Pyle: Vaccinate us.

The CDC did not recommend prioritizing caretakers of children with high-risk medical needs. But Rinehart says at least 15 other states did.

When I asked Vermont health officials why they chose not to, I was told by the Agency of Human Services they had discussed the issue and had " ... concluded that at a time of vaccine scarcity, this would not be an exception.” The statement went on to say, “In reality, there are far too many scenarios and Vermonters seeking exceptions.”

They went on to point to the state’s accelerated vaccine timeline. saying they will make all Vermonters eligible for a vaccine by April 19.

Both of the families I spoke with and Dr. Rinehart said with the strain these families are under each day, even that is too long to wait.

