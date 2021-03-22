For third time, judge rejects bail for Ghislaine Maxwell

NEW YORK (AP) - A judge has for a third time rejected a bail package aimed at freeing Ghislaine Maxwell as the ex-girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein awaits trial on charges that she recruited teenage girls for him to sexually abuse.

Federal Judge Alison J. Nathan in Manhattan said Monday in a written decision that nothing had changed since her previous two rulings in the matter.

Lawyers for the 59-year-old Maxwell argued that defense motions to dismiss the charges against her and an offer to renounce her U.K. and France citizenships were significant enough to assure the court she would show up for trial.

The judge has not yet ruled on the defense motions.

