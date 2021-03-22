Advertisement

Former Dartmouth students not liable for $4.5M in grill fire

Dartmouth College-File photo
Dartmouth College-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Supreme Court has ruled that two former Dartmouth College students who accidentally started a grill fire that gutted a dormitory in 2016 don’t have to reimburse the school’s insurance company for a $4.5 million claim.

The Valley News reports that Factory Mutual Insurance Co. paid Dartmouth and then brought a claim against the students.

A judge ruled in the students’ favor, saying that they were coinsured by implication under the college’s fire insurance policy.

Factory Mutual appealed. It also noted that Dartmouth’s student handbook prohibited charcoal grills and open flames in student dorms, and that violation of the policy “may” result in liability for damage if there’s a fire.

The court disagreed. 

