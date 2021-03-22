Advertisement

How to talk to your kids about hate crimes

By Erin Brown
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local psychiatrist gives tips on how to talk to your kids about hate crimes and the rise of violence against Asian Americans.

Dr. Jeremiah Dickerson, a child and youth psychiatrist from the UVM Medical Center, says you should first acknowledge that this is a complex topic and the conversation can provoke a lot of anxiety and fear for both you and your kid.

He says you should provide a safe and supportive space for your child to ask questions. He also urges parents to do less talking and more listening.

Dr. Dickerson says you should let your kids tell you what they’re hearing and allow that to guide you on how to proceed with the discussion.

Dr. Dickerson also says you should use the conversation to educate your kids about some of the underlying issues of hate crimes, including prejudice and bias.

“I think if we don’t talk about it then you sort of raise the risk of just intensifying misinformation or fostering stereotypes,” he said. “So I do think we, as grownups and as parents, have a responsibility to talk to our kids about these topics, even though it may be really difficult to do for some families.”

Dr. Dickerson says you should also pay extra attention to your child’s behavior, mood, appetite and sleeping patterns. If you notice any drastic changes, you are encouraged to call their pediatrician.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington shooting
Burlington shooting suspect arrested
Aleksander Cherkasov, 18, of Northfield is wanted for two counts of attempted second degree...
Northfield teenager wanted for attempted murder
Vermont State Police investigate the death of a Fletcher man found on Sweet Farm Friday morning.
Fletcher man found on farm identified
Mark BBQ sells 4,000 lbs of meat.
Mark BBQ sells more than 4,000 lbs of meat
Williston firefighters tackled a small apartment fire Friday.
Two injured in Williston fire

Latest News

FILE photo
Bikes still flying off the shelves
FILE
New Hampshire expands vaccine eligibility to those 50+
Bikes are hard to come by in our region.
Increased demand for bikes
Plattsburgh airport to close runway for repairs
The Plattsburgh International Airport will be shutting down their runway in April.
Plattsburgh airport to close runway for repairs