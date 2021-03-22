Advertisement

Increased SNAP benefits to remain in place with stimulus funding

File: A produce aisle at a supermarket in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
File: A produce aisle at a supermarket in Jonesboro, Arkansas.(KAIT)
By Travis Leder
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Those who receive benefits from the federal government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program may receive additional funding for several more months as a result of stimulus funding.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday it has increased SNAP funding by 15% as a result of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law earlier this month.

The $3.5 billion in increased SNAP funding will last through September, and it means recipients will receive an additional $28 per month as a result. This means a family of four could receive more than $100 per month.

The increased benefits were scheduled to expire in June before the stimulus funding was allocated.

The USDA estimates 41 million people benefit from SNAP funding.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleksander Cherkasov, 18, of Northfield, is wanted for two counts of attempted second degree...
Northfield teenager wanted for attempted murder
A truck rollover in Williston shut down an interstate on-ramp Monday morning.
Truck driver’s quick thinking may have saved lives
Green Mountain Pug Rescue transported 20 pups suffering from severe medical conditions from...
Pugs rescued from China arrive in Vermont
Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 93 in Windham, New Hampshire.
2 killed in I-93 crash in New Hampshire
Brattleboro drug bust yields large quantities of fentanyl and cocaine.
Big Brattleboro drug bust puts Massachusetts man behind bars

Latest News

Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
Families of high-risk children feel overlooked by vaccine rollout
Families of high-risk children feel overlooked by vaccine rollout
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Burlington wastewater treatment plant-File photo
COVID strains rising in Burlington’s wastewater
Police responded to active shooter situation at Colorado supermarket
Police responded to active shooter situation at Colorado supermarket