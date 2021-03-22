Lack of moisture sparks early brush fire season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Brush fire season is starting earlier than usual this year. Experts say that’s because of a lack of moisture.

According to the National Weather Service, our region is down 1-2 inches of precipitation for the month of March.

Eric Evenson, an incident meteorologist for the National Weather Service fire weather team says it’s not the size of these fires that are harmful. Instead, it’s because we get so many small fires it puts a burden on resources at the Green Mountain National Forest and the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.

Evenson says if you want to have a fire, you should clean the surrounding area of fuel sources such as dead leaves and branches.

“If they have to respond to 30, 40, 50 small wildfires that really tasks their resources. So, that’s something to be aware of. Again, with burning debris being the main cause for wildfires in Northern New York and Vermont,” Evenson said.

If you live in New York there is a burn ban in place until May 14.

Vermont does not have a burn ban at this time but if you want to start a campfire or burn some brush, you must get a burn permit from a local fire warden first.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.