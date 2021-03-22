Advertisement

Lack of moisture sparks early brush fire season

By Kayla Martin
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Brush fire season is starting earlier than usual this year. Experts say that’s because of a lack of moisture.

According to the National Weather Service, our region is down 1-2 inches of precipitation for the month of March.

Eric Evenson, an incident meteorologist for the National Weather Service fire weather team says it’s not the size of these fires that are harmful. Instead, it’s because we get so many small fires it puts a burden on resources at the Green Mountain National Forest and the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.

Evenson says if you want to have a fire, you should clean the surrounding area of fuel sources such as dead leaves and branches.

“If they have to respond to 30, 40, 50 small wildfires that really tasks their resources. So, that’s something to be aware of. Again, with burning debris being the main cause for wildfires in Northern New York and Vermont,” Evenson said.

If you live in New York there is a burn ban in place until May 14.

Vermont does not have a burn ban at this time but if you want to start a campfire or burn some brush, you must get a burn permit from a local fire warden first.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleksander Cherkasov, 18, of Northfield, is wanted for two counts of attempted second degree...
Northfield teenager wanted for attempted murder
A truck rollover in Williston shut down an interstate on-ramp Monday morning.
Truck driver’s quick thinking may have saved lives
Green Mountain Pug Rescue transported 20 pups suffering from severe medical conditions from...
Pugs rescued from China arrive in Vermont
Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 93 in Windham, New Hampshire.
2 killed in I-93 crash in New Hampshire
Brattleboro drug bust yields large quantities of fentanyl and cocaine.
Big Brattleboro drug bust puts Massachusetts man behind bars

Latest News

Families of high-risk children feel overlooked by vaccine rollout
Families of high-risk children feel overlooked by vaccine rollout
Burlington wastewater treatment plant-File photo
COVID strains rising in Burlington’s wastewater
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
zobirdpottery
MiVT: Zobird Pottery
A truck rollover in Williston shut down an interstate on-ramp Monday morning.
Truck driver’s quick thinking may have saved lives