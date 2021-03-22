New Hampshire expands vaccine eligibility to those 50+
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - The next phase of vaccine registration in New Hampshire opens Monday morning.
Starting at 8 a.m., New Hampshire is set to open vaccinations to the 50-years-old and older age group. Appointments will then begin on Thursday.
Gov. Chris Sununu said last week that all New Hampshire adults will be eligible in a matter of weeks.
