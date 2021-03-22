NH registers thousands for vaccines, many experience delays

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire opened up vaccine registration Monday for everyone 50 and older.

About one-quarter of New Hampshire’s eligible population has now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Monday, tens of thousands of additional Granite Staters registered. But the day was not without its problems.

“At 8:16 a.m. from what I could tell, the system crashed,” said Tracy Hahn-Burkett of Bow.

Hours later, she was finally able to register for a vaccine for both herself and her husband. She says she’s glad she has a job that afforded her the extra time.

“I had anticipated that this was going to happen because it was a very large number of people who I knew were all going the be doing the same thing at the same time,” Hahn-Burkett said.

Jay Brewster was one of them. He spent a good chunk of Monday signing up his spouse.

“Eventually it crashed. I tried logging in again. I tried dialing 211 to try to get some assistance,” Brewster said.

The Bedford resident said the phone lines were tied up as well. Eventually, he got his wife an appointment for Friday.

“Hopefully, life will get back to normal sooner than later. I think it is still going to take a long time,” he said.

Around mid-morning Monday, the state website, which went live last week, was reporting delays.

Gov. Chris Sununu released a statement which said, in part, “An unprecedented volume of web traffic was experienced this morning, a good sign that Granite Staters are ready and eager to receive their vaccine, which did cause some to experience delays.”

The state switched over to the new system because of ongoing problems with the federal registration website.

“I had both my laptop computer and my iPad open trying to do it that way,” said Joe Bator.

Bator had a relatively easy time signing up Monday. It took him a little over an hour to get a spot for Wednesday.

“I just diligently went about creating a number appointment and I had to keep refreshing the screen,” Bator said.

Bator says the vaccine simply means peace of mind.

“It just makes me less concerned every day I go home,” he said.

“Yeah, it just means getting some life back. Maybe going out and seeing friends and family again,” said Hahn-Burkett.

State officials were expecting about 100,000 registrations by the end of the day Monday. That is about half of all the people eligible in this next phase of the vaccine rollout plan.

Click here to register.

Related Story:

NH vaccination system struggles with demand from 50+ group

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.