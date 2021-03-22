Advertisement

NH Senate sets aside bill on selling rape test kits

File photo
File photo(FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A bill that would allow over-the-counter rape test kits to be sold in New Hampshire has been set aside for further work.

The bill would have repealed the state’s prohibition on the sale of kits used to collect evidence after sexual assaults.

The Senate voted 14-10 on Thursday to send the bill back to its commerce committee.

Opponents of the measure said allowing such sales would exploit sexual assault victims’ fear and trauma and gives them false hope.

Supporters said sending the bill back for further work would give commercial companies time to address the concerns raised by law enforcement and victims’ advocates.

