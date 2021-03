PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh International Airport will be shutting down their runway in April.

This temporary closure lasts from April 13-June 22 so crews can repave.

All incoming and outgoing flights will be suspended.

If you already have a flight scheduled, you’re told to call the airline for options.

Airport Updates: Please be advised that we will be temporarily closing our runway from April 13th to June 22nd to allow... Posted by Plattsburgh International Airport on Friday, March 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.