Police believe suspect in attempted murder still in area

Aleksander Cherkasov
Aleksander Cherkasov(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police believe a Northfield teen wanted for attempted murder is still in Central Vermont.

Investigators say Saturday afternoon in Northfield, Aleksander Cherkasov, 18, got into an argument with two women he knows. They say he assaulted one of them and then tried to run her over.

The women got into their car and took off. Cherkasov followed.

Police say he rammed the car the women were in with his but they managed to escape before he hit it again, pushing it over an embankment.

The women were not injured.

Police are searching for Cherkasov and believe he is still in Washington County. They want to know if you see him.

